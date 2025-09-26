Lady A Get Festive With On This Winter's Night (Vol 2)

(The GreenRoom) GRAMMY-winning trio Lady A unwraps ON THIS WINTER'S NIGHT (VOLUME 2) today, marking their first full holiday album in over a decade. The cozy mix of 11 sparkling singalongs, instant-favorite originals, modern-take classics and timeless tradition are all packaged in warm harmony in preparation for the holiday season.

Lady A delivers festive fun with the video for the whimsical "Winter Wonderland" as they take fans behind-the-scenes of the making of the album. Listen to the full set including collaborations with special guests and friends Ricky Skaggs and Chris Tomlin who help celebrate the true reason for the season here.

Produced by Nathan Chapman, Sam Ellis and Dann Huff, the trio perfect their mix of down-home soul and classic pop - while decking the halls in heartfelt glee, adding a spark of fresh energy to Christmastime favorites and shimmering originals. Kicking off with the invigorating rush of Lady A's original "Wouldn't Be Christmas," blissful standards such as "Winter Wonderland" take their place alongside the lush loneliness of George Michael's "Last Christmas," with the jazzy "What Christmas Means to Me" bounding with anticipation toward another snow-blanketed season. "Wonderful Christmastime" mixes Paul McCartney's genius with orchestral power and new-wave pop, while "Little Saint Nick" lets the band indulge in Beach Boys-style harmony, and "That Spirit Of Christmas" captures the quiet comfort of togetherness. Meanwhile, the band's rootsy original "Christmas Through Your Eyes" celebrates the family-centric memories dear to any parent. Elsewhere, stirring collaborations put the reason for the season in the spotlight, with friends like Ricky Skaggs on the original "Why We Sing Noel" and Chris Tomlin lends his voice on "Silent Night," while "O Holy Night" rings in hallowed harmony. Taken together, ON THIS WINTER'S NIGHT (VOLUME 2) breathes new life into country's cherished holiday-music tradition.

Lady A will also share Christmas magic with their upcoming THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR. Kicking off Dec. 5 in Atlanta, GA, their first-ever holiday tour will bring the trio's signature performances "unlike any other" (The New York Post) across the U.S., delivering 12 festive nights of music, joy, and magic, concluding with a special three-night run at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium. Whether listening from the comfort of their home or experiencing the songs live on tour, audiences will be wrapped in Lady A's signature warmth and festive spirit all December long.

ON THIS WINTER'S NIGHT (VOLUME 2) Tracklist:

1. Wouldn't Be Christmas

2. Winter Wonderland

3. Last Christmas

4. Little Saint Nick

5. Why We Sing Noel (Feat. Ricky Skaggs)

6. O Holy Night

7. Wonderful Christmastime

8. What Christmas Means To Me

9. Christmas Through Your Eyes

10. That Spirit Of Christmas

11. Silent Night (Feat. Chris Tomlin)

