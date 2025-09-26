MICHELLE Says Goodbye With New EP

(Atlantic) NYC indie R&B/pop collective MICHELLE say farewell with today's release of their final EP, Kiss/Kill, available now via Atlantic Records in the US and Transgressive Records in the UK.

The six-song project - which marks the culmination of the band's critically acclaimed seven-year career before embarking on an indefinite hiatus - is highlighted by such genre-defying new tracks as the buoyant "MVP," streaming now at all DSPs and streaming services here.

MICHELLE will bid a fond farewell to fans with one last round of live dates including eagerly anticipated performances at this weekend's All Things Go Music Festivals set for Saturday, September 27 at Forest Hills, NY's Forest Hills Stadium and Sunday, September 28 at Columbia, MD's Merriweather Post Pavilion. Next week will then see MICHELLE celebrating their last-ever show with a sure-to-be-emotional headline date at NYC's historic Webster Hall on Thursday, October 2, joined by special guests Jordana and FIG. Tickets for all three shows are extremely limited.

Hailed by Billboard for "having six writers, all from varying backgrounds, genders, sexualities and styles, (giving) MICHELLE the rare ability to create honest music from many perspectives," MICHELLE announced their decision to close the book on the band this summer, writing via social media, "The past seven years have been a wild ride, and we're so grateful to everyone who has joined us on our journey...We were just a bunch of city kids who came together to record an album one summer, and never in a million years could we have anticipated where this band would take us...Cheers to the future."

