Motion City Soundtrack Extends Tour With Say Anything Into 2026

(Epitaph) After showcasing a triumphant return to form on their first record in ten years, Midwest pop-punk veterans Motion City Soundtrack have announced new tour dates with Say Anything for early 2026.
The co-headlining Fall run officially starts on November 19th, and after wrapping up in December, the two bands will be back on the road for another seventeen nights of nostalgia.
The Winter 2026 leg of the tour kicks off in Florida on January 23rd, traipsing through cities like Nashville, NYC, Philly, and Chicago before ending in MCS's home state of Minnesota on Valentine's Day.
Motion City Soundtrack On Tour
Oct. 23 - Gainesville, FL - Fest 23*
Nov. 19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
Nov. 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
Nov. 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
Nov. 23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
Nov. 25 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
Nov. 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre
Nov. 28 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Nov. 29 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
Dec. 2- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Dec. 3 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Dec. 5 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
Dec. 6 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Dec. 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Winter 2026
Jan. 23 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard
Jan. 24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Jan. 26 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Jan. 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Jan. 28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Jan. 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Jan. 31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Feb. 1 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Feb. 3 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Feb. 4 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Feb. 6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Feb. 7 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
Feb. 9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Feb. 10 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Feb. 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
Feb. 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Feb.14 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
*Festival Play
