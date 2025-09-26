Motion City Soundtrack Extends Tour With Say Anything Into 2026

(Epitaph) After showcasing a triumphant return to form on their first record in ten years, Midwest pop-punk veterans Motion City Soundtrack have announced new tour dates with Say Anything for early 2026.

The co-headlining Fall run officially starts on November 19th, and after wrapping up in December, the two bands will be back on the road for another seventeen nights of nostalgia.

The Winter 2026 leg of the tour kicks off in Florida on January 23rd, traipsing through cities like Nashville, NYC, Philly, and Chicago before ending in MCS's home state of Minnesota on Valentine's Day.

Motion City Soundtrack On Tour

Oct. 23 - Gainesville, FL - Fest 23*

Nov. 19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

Nov. 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

Nov. 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

Nov. 23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Nov. 25 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

Nov. 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

Nov. 28 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Nov. 29 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Dec. 2- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Dec. 3 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Dec. 5 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Dec. 6 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Dec. 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Winter 2026

Jan. 23 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard

Jan. 24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Jan. 26 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Jan. 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Jan. 28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Jan. 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Jan. 31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Feb. 1 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Feb. 3 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Feb. 4 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Feb. 6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Feb. 7 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

Feb. 9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Feb. 10 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Feb. 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

Feb. 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Feb.14 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

*Festival Play

