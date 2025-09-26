Motley Crue Expand 'Theatre Of Pain' For 40th Anniversary Box Set

(Jensen) Motley Crue today announced a special 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set for Theatre Of Pain, out November 14th via BMG. Released in June of 1985, Theatre of Pain marked a bold new chapter for Motley Crue - stylistically daring, musically explosive, and unapologetically street glam.

Fueled by the swagger of "Smokin' In The Boys Room" and the anthemic pull of "Home Sweet Home", the Crue's third studio album broke new ground while staying true to their hard rock roots. This trailblazing album set the music and style template for many bands that followed, while the Crue themselves continued to evolve and reinvent their look and sound with each album.

Theatre Of Pain was their first LP to hit the US Top 10, landing at #6, and became a global smash (#7 Australia, #7 Sweden, #5 Finland, #11 Canada, first UK Top 40 at #36). The album is now RIAA Certified 4X Platinum in the US and 3X Platinum in Canada.

The lead single, their cover of "Smokin' In The Boys Room," became their first US Top 20 hit, reaching #16. The iconic "Home Sweet Home" video was the most requested on MTV for over 90 days, leading to the infamous "Crue Rule," limiting videos to 30 days. The song recently hit #1 again - this time at US Classic Rock Radio - thanks to their new version featuring global superstar Dolly Parton.

The 40th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set is a must-have for fans and collectors, featuring reimagined artwork, the newly remastered album on color vinyl, a never-before-released 1985 Long Beach live concert (2LP), rare demo recordings (1LP), and a 76-page hardcover book packed with never-before-seen photos and memories from the Theatre Of Pain era. This definitive set captures the raw energy and spirit of a band at their peak - and is available only for a limited time.

Theatre Of Pain - 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set Includes:

1LP Remastered Theatre Of Pain original album on color vinyl

2LP Never Before Released Live Album originally recorded for Westwood One radio broadcast on color vinyl

1LP Rare Demos Album on color vinyl

76 Page Hard Cover Book featuring many never before published photos from Theatre Of Pain Tour

In addition to the limited edition deluxe box set, Theatre Of Pain 40th Anniversary will be available in standard audio, Dolby Atmos audio, as well as a variety of physical configurations including standard CD and LP sets alongside CD & LP exclusive variants at Walmart, an LP exclusive for Independent Retail, an LP exclusive for Amazon and an LP exclusive for Urban Outfitters. A limited edition Theatre of Pain 40th Anniversary cassette will also be available exclusively at the Crueseum.

Fans can step inside the Crueseum to experience the new Theatre of Pain Collection, showcasing unseen candid moments, tour-worn clothing, backstage itineraries, powerful live photography, and more from Motley's 1985 classic.

