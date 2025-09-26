Paul Kalkbrenner Pays Homage To Depeche Mode With 'Dreaming On'

(INFAMOUS) With "Dreaming On," Paul Kalkbrenner presents the third single from his new album "The Essence" - a hypnotic homage to the Depeche Mode classic "Dream On" from 2001.

The track combines the melancholic depth of the original with the organic warmth and minimalism of Kalkbrenner's current sound. Kalkbrenner transforms the Y2K atmosphere of his new single into a pulsating, technoid soundscape: a stoic groove, a floating hook, accompanied by subtle textures that slowly unfold.

Instead of merely quoting, he makes the original his own-and shapes it into a track that is not a retro remake, but rather a respectful homage and stylistically confident continuation. A perfect match that clearly bears Kalkbrenner's signature and fits naturally into the world of THE ESSENCE.

Over several years, in an apartment blending mid-century modern with 1970s luxury-complete with real tungsten bulbs, vintage TVs, palm trees, and a mix of stone, wood, and fur-THE ESSENCE took shape as a collection of organically grown tracks.

"It's about the essential. This is an album I can truly stand behind. I consider it my best." Kalkbrenner says. "Sure, there may be more well-known hits on my other albums, but there were always two or three filler tracks. This one doesn't have a single filler. Not even a filler moment!"

