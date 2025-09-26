Rufus Wainwright and the Pacific Jazz Orchestra Share 'Mack The Knife'

(BHM) Rufus Wainwright and the Pacific Jazz Orchestra have lifted the curtain on I'm a Stranger Here Myself - Wainwright Does Weill, a compelling new tribute album that sees the 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated singer-songwriter uniting with Los Angeles' premier 40-piece orchestral jazz ensemble to delve into the rich and complex songbook of legendary German-American composer Kurt Weill.
I'm a Stranger Here Myself - Wainwright Does Weill arrives via Pacific Jazz Orchestra/Thirty Tigers in a variety of formats, including standard vinyl, CD, and streaming/digital download, on Friday, November 21.
I'm a Stranger Here Myself - Wainwright Does Weill is heralded by today's premiere Wainwright and the PJO's inventive rendition of perhaps Weill's most iconic song, "Mack the Knife," available now at all DSPs and streaming services alongside an official performance video streaming now at YouTube.
"The songs of Kurt Weill have long haunted my imagination and remain solidly mysterious. Be it the opening trap of Mack the Knife or closing explosion of Lost in The Stars, this wondrous musical journey began, continues and will never end." -Rufus Wainwright
