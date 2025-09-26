Skillet Reveal 2026 Spring Tour Dates

(Atom Splitter) Skillet have announced their return to Europe next spring along with the release of their "SHOWTIME" live track and video tonight at midnight ET. The spring tour will hit 23 cities including London, Glasgow, Paris, Munich, Warsaw, and Barcelona.
Reinforcing their reputation as a band with a massive global impact, SKILLET will hit South America this October, with Lima, Peru, and Belo Horizonte, Brazil already SOLD-OUT and Mexico City moving to a larger venue to accommodate crowd demand. Later this fall, they'll tour across the U.S. with Jeremy Camp.
The fall South American dates and upcoming European spring tour follow SKILLET's summer 2025 international trek throughout Lithuania, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Italy, Croatia, Belgium, and more, which saw them perform in front over nearly 400,000 fans.
SKILLET 2025 SOUTH AMERICAN TOUR:
10/19 - Iztacalco, Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center (UPGRADED VENUE)
10/22 - Lima, PE - CC Barranco (SOLD OUT)
10/24 - Sao Paulo, BR - Audio
10/25 - Belo Horizonte, BR - Mister Rock (SOLD OUT)
10/26 - Curitiba, BR - Tork N Roll
10/28 - Santiago, CL - Teatro Cariola
10/30 - Buenos Aires, AR - Arena Sur
SKILLET U.S. AWAKENING TOUR:
11/6 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
11/7 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
11/8 - Johnson City, TN - Freedom Hall Civic Center
11/9 - Fayetteville, NC - Crown Coliseum
11/13 - Jonesboro, AR - First National Bank Arena
11/14 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
11/15 - Belton, TX - Cadence Bank Center (at Bell County Expo Center)
11/16 - Longview, TX - LeTourneau University Belcher Center (SOLD OUT)
11/20 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center
11/21 - Athens, GA - The Classic Center Arena (formerly Akins Ford Arena)
11/22 - Clarksville, TN - F&M Bank Arena
11/23 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena at Von Braun Center
11/29 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
SKILLET EUROPEAN TOUR 2026:
4/16 - Hamburg, DE - Inselpark Arena
4/18 - Cologne, DE - Palladium
4/19 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
4/21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
4/22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
4/24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
4/25 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
4/27 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
4/28 - Paris, FR - Zenith
5/1 - Offenbach, DE - Stadthalle
5/2 - Munich, DE - Zenith
5/3 - Vienna, AT - Gasometer
5/5 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
5/7 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar
5/8 - Wroclaw, PL - A2 Centrum
5/9 - Prague, CZ - Forum Karlín
5/12 - Bucharest, RO - The Roman Arenas
5/14 - Sofia, BG - Arena Armeec
5/16 - Belgrade, RS - Stark Arena
5/18 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz
5/20 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz
5/21 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera
5/23 - Lisbon, PT- Altice Arena
