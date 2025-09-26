The Acacia Strain Share 'Swamp Mentality' Video

(Atom Splitter) The Acacia Strain have shared the video for new single "SWAMP MENTALITY." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "You Are Safe From God Here", which arrives on October 24.

"This record unapologetically The Acacia Strain; take that however you want," the band declared upon announcement. "It's angry, it's sad, it's us. We made a record that made us feel uncomfortable. We hope it makes you feel the same way."

"The swamp is a place of rot, death, and decay; but it is also ripe with life and regeneration," the band says. "You are safe from God in the points of darkness and decomposition. Seek your sanctuary. No one leaves the swamp."

For a new release from The Acacia Strain, expect an uncompromising sonic assault that further solidifies their reign as titans of extreme music. This latest offering delves deeper into the crushing territories of sludge, doom, and death metal, while retaining the raw, unbridled aggression of their hardcore punk roots.

Lyrically, frontman Vincent Bennett once again navigates the bleak landscapes of misanthropy, nihilism, and existential dread, delivering his venomous pronouncements with unflinching intensity. Fans can anticipate a relentless barrage of bone-shattering breakdowns, cavernous riffs, and a palpable sense of impending doom that has become synonymous with The Acacia Strain's destructive sound.

Following their innovative dual release of Step Into The Light and Failure Will Follow in 2023, which showcased both their traditional shorter, pulverizing tracks and their expansive, sludgier compositions, this new album promises to push the boundaries of their established ferocity while maintaining the unparalleled heaviness their dedicated fanbase craves. Prepare for an auditory experience that is as punishing as it is profound, a testament to The Acacia Strain's enduring legacy in the realm of extreme metal.

Related Stories

The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho 2025 Festival

The Acacia Strain Let Loose 'Holy Moonlight' Video

The Acacia Strain Reveal 'A Call Beyond' Video And Announce New Album

The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Ho Ho! Event

News > The Acacia Strain