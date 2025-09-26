.

09-26-2025
The Kid LAROI Releases 'A Cold Play' Video

(Columbia) GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum chart-topping global superstar The Kid LAROI released an official music video for his latest single, "A COLD PLAY" via Columbia Records.

Directed by Alex Lill (The Weeknd, Charli XCX, Gracie Abrams), the visual unfolds in a single unbroken take, where LAROI sits alone in an intimate setting visibly torn as he confronts the raw emotions at the heart of the song.

The stripped-down setting leaves nothing to hide behind, spotlighting the vulnerability and weight of the track. Written by LAROI and produced by KBeazy, "A COLD PLAY" channels grief, reflection, and release against a cathartic, atmospheric beat.

The new release adds to LAROI's meteoric trajectory with over 10 billion global streams to date, multiple Platinum records, and a GRAMMY nomination already under his belt, he continues to carve out a reputation as one of music's most fearless young voices, unafraid to put his pain, truth, and healing in the spotlight.

