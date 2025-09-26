Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black & YG Team Up For 'Smile Body Pretty Face' Video

(Atlantic) Diamond-certified singer/songwriter/producer Ty Dolla $ign continues his TYCOON era with today's premiere of his triumphant new banger, "SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE" featuring Kodak Black and YG, available everywhere now via Atlantic Records. The track heralds the arrival of the hugely anticipated new album, TYCOON, arriving on Friday, October 17.

Ty's fourth solo album and first full-length project in five years, TYCOON includes the summer smash, "ALL IN." "Ty Dolla $ign is having an amazing 2025," raved HotNewHipHop. "The tropical vibe is perfect for the summertime heat. The hitmaker's signature vocals melt the women's heart as he tells them how much love he has for them. Dance floors will be requesting this track all season long."

This spring saw the world premiere of Ty's powerfully emotional full-length feature documentary, Still Free TC, at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The film follows the influential producer, singer and multi-instrumentalist over two years of creativity and self-discovery as he pursues clemency for his brother Gabriel, currently serving a 67-year murder sentence. This November marks the 10-year anniversary of his critically acclaimed debut studio album Free TC.

