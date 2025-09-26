Ty Myers Shares Steamy 'Come On Over, Baby' Video

(Columbia) Ty Myers doesn't just lean into his Blues roots on "Come On Over, Baby," he practically submerses himself in an old-school-style "Texas Flood." "Come On Over, Baby" is accompanied by a steamy John Park-directed official music video.

The loose electric guitar licks are just as flirty and playful as his lyrics - which unfold with all the anticipation of a late-night text or the final conversation between prospective lovers at last call. His vocals boom over the chorus as he urges, "So come on over to my place / I need love in a bad way / I've been so lonely / Without you to hold." A wailing guitar solo punctuated by big string bends gives the track a palpable sensation of tension and release courtesy of sought-after Nashville guitarists Tom Bukovac and Kris Donegan. It's practically on fire by the time he delivers the last line.

Standing out as the sole writer, Myers cut the song with producer and trusted collaborator Brandon Hood at the historic FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. It picks up where he left off on other tracks from the session having unleashed a string of new releases including "Leaving Carolina" and "Through a Screen." However, "Come On Over, Baby" might just be his most seductive offering yet and further affirms his status as a "country heartthrob" (as hailed by the Los Angeles Times) without comparison.

With Rolling Stone praising, "Myers' shows stand out," tickets are fast-flying after he announced four more stops to his SOLD-OUT The Select Tour. Feeding fan frenzy in real time during the presale and adding a second show in three cities: St. Louis, MO, Houston, TX, and Columbia, SC, THREE of the new shows are now SOLD OUT.

