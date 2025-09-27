84 Days Reveal New Single 'Find Your Way Back Home'

(BPM) 84 Days is excited to share "Find Your Way Back Home", the second single from the band's forthcoming debut album. On the new single, Randy Bradbury shares: "It's a message for my kids."

A collaboration of epic proportions, 84 Days was founded by Bradbury - bassist for legendary punk group Pennywise - and Grammy-winning producer Cameron Webb. They tapped in No Doubt's Adrian Young to drum on the forthcoming self-titled album in addition to supplemental guitar work from The Vandals' Warren Fitzgerald.

84 Days will be released on November 7th via Double Helix Records, in worldwide distribution partnership with SBAM Records (EU) and Pee Records (AUS/NZ/JPN). Pre-save/pre-order 84 Days at https://ffm.bio/84days and stay tuned for more coming soon.

Fans can look forward to seeing 84 Days live for the first time later this year as the band joins The Vandals at their upcoming holiday shows on December 19th in Ventura and December 20th in Anaheim. Bradbury and Webb have recruited NOFX's Eric "Smelly" Sandin on drums and look forward to bringing the new album to audiences soon.

Related Stories

Pennywise Offshoot 84 Days Share First Video 'Mockingbird Brains'

News > 84 Days