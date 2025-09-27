Daryl Hall And Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze Launching New Tour Leg

(WE) Daryl Hall is about to embark on his west coast run, featuring opening act Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze, starting October 19th in Reno, NV at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino and ending November 4th in Denver, CO at the Paramount Theatre. This leg follows a year-long successful tour across the US and UK.

Tilbrook has previously performed with Hall on his award-winning web series, Live from Daryl's House. "I've toured with Glenn in the past, and I'm a fan of his songs, and it will be great to work with him again," said Daryl, whose previous tours included acts Howard Jones, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren. The format is the same, with Tilbrook performing a solo set in front of the house band to open, then joining Daryl Hall on-stage to close the show.

Added Tilbrook, "I am so excited to be playing with Daryl and his fabulous band this year. After having a blast touring with them in 2021, and re-igniting the flame in Daryl's House in 2023, I look forward to reuniting with them and playing some of my favorite songs, Daryl songs and some other stuff that you'll love! Come down and don't break the furniture."

Last year, Hall also toured with Elvis Costello, and released D, his first solo album in 13 years, co-produced by fellow RHOF inductee Dave Stewart, who co-wrote seven of the nine new original songs, with Hall penning the other two, on Virgin Records. The album spawned two top 20 hits on the AC Chart.

Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook Tour Schedule

October 19 - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Reno, NV

October 22 - Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA

October 24 - Blue Note Summer Sessions - Napa, CA

October 26 - The Venetian - Las Vegas, NV

October 28 - YouTube Theater - Inglewood, CA

October 30 - Pechanga Resort Casino - Temecula, CA

November 1 - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA

November 4 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

