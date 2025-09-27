Fetty Wap Expands Debut Album For 10th Anniversary

(300 Entertainment) 2x GRAMMY Award-nominated, RIAA Diamond certified rap icon Fetty Wap is celebrating the milestone 10th anniversary of his self-titled breakthrough debut album with an expanded double-LP vinyl edition, available here via 300 Entertainment/RGF Productions.

Fetty Wap (10 Year Anniversary Edition) sees the original 2x Platinum certified 17-track release joined by the three bonus tracks included on 2015's Fetty Wap (Deluxe Edition), as well as an additional fan favorite, 2016's Top 10 rap hit, "Jimmy Choo."

Fetty Wap made a spectacular debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart upon its September 25, 2015 release, fueled in part by the RIAA Diamond certified smash hit single, "Trap Queen." The explosive success rocketed Fetty to worldwide stardom, earning him GRAMMY Award nominations for both "Best Rap Song" and "Best Rap Performance," as well as the MTV Video Music Award for "Artist To Watch," the iHeartRadio Music Award for "Best New Artist," and the Billboard Music Award for "Top New Artist."

Fetty Wap spawned a string of massive hits including such generational anthems as the 6x Platinum "679 (Feat. Monty)," the 3x Platinum "My Way (Feat. Monty)," and the 3x Platinum "Again," all of which established the Patterson, NJ-based rapper as the first act in the 26-year history of Billboard's "Hot Rap Songs" chart to land his first four singles in the Top 10 simultaneously. Released in February 2016, "Jimmy Choo" - saw Fetty keep the momentum going, proving his fifth consecutive single to debut in the "Hot Rap Songs" Top 10. In early 2025, Fetty Wap made a surprise return to the Billboard 100 following the viral resurgence of "Again," which ascended to #1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

All told, Fetty Wap proved an indisputable crossover phenomenon around the world. Along with its blockbuster commercial achievement, the album racked up a wide array of accolades including an American Music Award nod for "Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album" and high ranking placement on year-end lists in such publications as Complex, NME, SPIN, Vice, and Pitchfork, the latter of which perhaps summed it up best: "No one had the run Fetty Wap had in 2015...Fetty could retire now and he'd still have an all-time run, and an all-time hip-hop debut record to boot."

FETTY WAP

FETTY WAP (10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY EDITION)

(300 Entertainment / RGF Productions)

Tracklist:

Trap Queen

How We Do Things (Feat. Monty)

679 (Feat. Monty)

Jugg (Feat. Monty)

Trap Luv

I Wonder

Again

My Way (Feat. Monty)

Time (Feat. Monty)

Boomin

RGF Island

D.A.M (Dats All Me)

No Days Off (Feat. Monty)

I'm Straight

Couple Bands

Rock My Chain feat. M-80

Rewind (Feat. Monty)

Let It Bang *

For My Team (Feat. Monty) *

Whateva (Feat. Monty) *

Jimmy Choo *

* BONUS TRACKS

