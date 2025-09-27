Ian Harrison Shares New Song 'Cheap Shots'

(Sony Music Nashville) Rising singer/songwriter Ian Harrison delivers an interesting twist on a breakup with his latest release, "Cheap Shots." The Nashville-based up-and-comer is gearing up for several upcoming festival performances, including his appearance at Extra Innings in February, 2026.

"'Cheap Shots' is a song about giving that one person that is pissed at you the approval to rip into you," Harrison shared. "You're allowed to hate me for as long as you need to hate me, and I understand why you do."

Written alongside Travis Heidelman, Spencer Jordan and Gabe Reali, the catchy track follows Harrison's latest releases "Not The One" and "Level Me Out."

