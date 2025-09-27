Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan Teaming Up For Stadium Concert

(OA) Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are teaming up to play Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia on April 25th, 2026. The longtime friends and Georgia natives joined SEC Nation today to make the announcement in person from Georgia's campus, ahead of tonight's Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide game.

Aldean and Bryan first rocked Sanford Stadium in 2013 as part of Aldean's Night Train tour, which marked the one and only concert event ever to be held in the venue.

They are set to return and headline the all-star line-up, which also includes current ACM nominee Zach Top and Lauren Alaina as well as DJ Rock and Dee Jay Silver, for the first "Live Between the Hedges" Concert Series Presented by Pruitt Health on April 25th, 2026, on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.

"Playing Sanford Stadium in 2013 was one of the biggest highlights of my career," shared Aldean. "I couldn't be more excited to co-headline it this time with my buddy Luke Bryan. Luke and I have talked for years about wanting to do another show in Athens, and finally the stars have aligned for us to be able to do it. This one's gonna be something people haven't seen before..... WE PROMISE YA!"

Aldean Army members get first access to tickets starting Monday, September 29th at 10:00 AM local venue time through Thursday, October 2nd at 10:00 PM local venue time.

The public onsale begins Friday, October 3rd at 10:00 AM local venue time.

