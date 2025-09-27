(Freeman Promotions) Michigan based progdustrial rockers Long After Midnight are excited to release their new single "BWYWTB," taken from their upcoming album, 'Rage Toward the Light,' due out on October 3rd. The new track, mixed by LONG AFTER MIDNIGHT's own Mike Nolen, arrives alongside an official visualizer.
Since forming in 2020, Long After Midnight has steadily built a catalog that includes three EPs, two singles, and several striking music videos, complemented by select live performances. Now, the band is preparing to release their most ambitious work yet: the full-length album 'Rage Toward The Light.'
On the new single, Ross Morgan shares, "'BWYWTB' comes out of the idea of trying to write lyrics with a positive spin, something you don't typically hear in the industrial metal world."
Mike Nolen adds: "The video is like if a crackhead directed an Apple commercial."
Live: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Rock Charlotte
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Avenged Sevenfold Postpone Tour Due To Injury
Bright Eyes Release Their Brand New 'Kids Table' EP
The Starting Line Return With First New Album In 18 Years
Long After Midnight's BWYWTB Video Is Like If A Crackhead Directed An Apple Commercial
Daryl Hall And Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze Launching New Tour Leg
Solence Release Mew song 'Angels Calling'
Yellow Snow To Headline 8th Annual Rock n' Roll Charity Christmas Concert
84 Days Reveal New Single 'Find Your Way Back Home'