Ricochet Mark 30th Anniversary Of 'What Do I Know' With Eric Kupper Remix

(2911) ACM Award-winning '90s country hitmakers and Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame members Ricochet keep the dancefloor momentum going with "What Do I Know (Eric Kupper Remix)".

The new single follows Ricochet's recent chart action: Eric Kupper's remixes of "What Do I Know" and "Daddy's Money" both reached No. 6 on the Music Week Commercial Pop Dance Chart-one of the world's most authoritative dance charts-with "What Do I Know" holding at No. 6 for a second week. Multiple Top 10s underscore the group's expanding global dance footprint.

"This is the 30 year anniversary of this classic country song. We recorded back in 1995. Eric Kupper is the "king of remixes". So happy that he was inclined to put his magic touch to our debut single!" - Heath Wright, lead vocalist for Ricochet

The original "What Do I Know" launched Ricochet's career in 1996, becoming a Top 5 country smash and setting the stage for the multi‑week No. 1 "Daddy's Money." Kupper's fresh remix reimagines the classic with a kinetic beat and shimmering textures, while honoring the song's unmistakable melody and stacked harmonies.

