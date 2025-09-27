Solence Release Mew song 'Angels Calling'

(SRO) Electronic metal group Solence are as bold as ever on their new single "Angels Calling," an anthemic song about living out loud and in the moment. Released today (September 26), it's the title track of, and fourth single from, their ANGELS CALLING album, now due October 31 via Better Noise Music.

Solence-frontman Markus Videsater alongside guitarist David Straaf, keyboardist Johan Sward, and drummer David "Viking" Vikingsson-is based out of Los Angeles and originally hail from Sweden. They deploy big pop hooks and electro savvy with the heavy yet melodic intensity of trailblazing Swedish metal into a distinctive international sound equal parts hypnotic and uplifting.

"We started writing 'Angels Calling' while on tour with The HU back in 2024, inspired by Eastern European folk music," explains singer Markus Videsater. "When we had the vocals and the song started to come together, it instantly felt like a perfect title track. This song has everything-the lyrics, the energy, the chorus, the breakdown-everything we wanted the album to include. We really hope the fans enjoy it as much as we do!"

