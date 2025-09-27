Tame Impala Streaming 'Dracula' Video

(GMM) On October 17th, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) will release his fifth full-length album, Deadbeat via Columbia Records. On it, Parker sculpts a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations as a vehicle for some of his most direct, brain-wormy songwriting to date. Today, he shares the new single, "Dracula" as well as the video directed by Julian Klincewicz.

Tame Impala will kick off his first tour in support of Deadbeat on October 27 in Brooklyn, NY. The show is newly added to the U.S. run alongside additional dates in Oakland and Los Angeles following overwhelming ticket demand.

Tame Impala has so far teased the album with "Loser" along with a music video directed by Kristofski and starring Joe Keery, as well as "End of Summer," a sprawling 7-minute epic that harkens back to the acid house summer of '89, to free parties of the mid-90s, to bush doofs in outback paddocks - to an imagined history, transmuted into something simultaneously present and eternal, still unmistakably Tame Impala. The track arrived with a short-form visual narrative directed by multi-disciplinary artist Julian Klincewicz.

Deadbeat is deeply inspired by bush doof culture and the Western Australia rave scene, recasting Tame Impala as a kind of future primitive rave act in the process. Conceived in various locations over the last few years, the album was largely galvanized between Parker's hometown of Fremantle and his studio, Wave House in Injidup, Western Australia in the first half of 2025. Deadbeat sounds like the work of an artist with a leveled-up mastery, crafted with a newfound embrace of spontaneity for the renowned perfectionist. How that manifests is a distinct minimalism and crunch, with timbres and textures that add an ineffably new dimension to the sound, as well as a richer, more playful vocal range than ever.

Lyrically, Deadbeat has Parker channelling an endless bummer, a self-deprecating f***-up stuck in a negative feedback loop when he should have long had his sh*t together. After going macro on The Slow Rush's (2020) examination of time, Deadbeat focuses on the nuanced minutiae of the emotional quotidian. Dosed in tandem with the music's euphoric and body-moving urges, Deadbeat pitches raving as self-enquiry, self-medication in lieu of self-care and the kick-on as domestic bliss. Reality can wait another day (or two).

Kevin Parker has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. A singular artist renowned for carving out a distinct sound all of his own, Parker crafts transcendent genre-bending sonic landscapes, playing every instrument and acting as writer, producer, mixer and engineer on his projects. He has been nominated for four GRAMMY awards with one win for his collaboration with Justice on 2024's "Neverender." In his home country of Australia, he's racked up an impressive 13 ARIA Awards and 27 Nominations. He's won the BRIT Award for Best International Band and scored nominations for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award. Tame Impala has had numerous US Alternative Radio Top 10 songs including two #1's for "Lost In Yesterday" and "Is It True." Tame Impala's "The Less I Know The Better" is part of the Billionaires Club with over 2 billion streams and the project has racked up numerous gold and platinum certifications globally.

Tame Impala has headlined festivals and arenas around the world and released four full-length albums - InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, Currents and his most recent album The Slow Rush. The Slow Rush landed at #1 in multiple territories and was his highest charting album to date in both the US and UK, with 14 top 10 chart positions around the world. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Mark Ronson, Gorillaz, Thundercat, Kali Uchis, 070 Shake, Rhianna, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and many more.

Related Stories

Tame Impala Launching U.S. Deadbeat Tour

Gorillaz Share New Single and Announce Album

Foo Fighters and Tame Impala Lead Innings Festival Lineup

Crowded House Take Tame Impala 'To The Island'

News > Tame Impala