The Starting Line Return With First New Album In 18 Years

(The Syndicate) Pop-punk trailblazers The Starting Line return with the highly-anticipated release of Eternal Youth, the band's first full-length album in 18 years, available now via their newly launched label, Lineage Recordings.

With all original members still intact since their 1999 formation, the record arrives as both a long-awaited comeback and a bold statement of determination, reaffirming the band's position as trailblazers in the genre.

Blending nostalgia and maturity, Eternal Youth delivers a sound reminiscent of their early years while also introducing a confident new chapter for the 5-piece. Prior to the album release, the band dropped two powerful singles, paving way for the sharpened sound introduced in Eternal Youth.

Their latest track, "Circulate," pairs stream-of-consciousness lyricism with pulse-thumping rhythms to describe a surreal scenario of dance floor social politics, while the driving melodies and unflinching honesty in "Sense of Humor" offer a bold reintroduction to a band more focused than ever. The Starting Line have built a composed foundation upon sonic agelessness and brutal honesty, and Eternal Youth stands as another testament to this longstanding band's enduring, timeless energy. Stream the new album here

