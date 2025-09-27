Yellow Snow To Headline 8th Annual Rock n' Roll Charity Christmas Concert

(Chipster) As the vision of creator, composer, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and vocalist Mike DiBiase, Yellow Snow encompasses recorded music, larger-than-life live performances, animation, content, multimedia, and more. And on December 4th at Third and Lindsley in Nashville, Yellow Snow will be headlining the 8th annual Rock n' Roll Charity Christmas Concert.

Performed at the upcoming concert will undoubtedly be many tracks from Yellow Snow's new album, 'Volume 1,' which contains rocked-up renditions of many holiday classics, including "The Grinch," "Let It Snow," and the new single, "Father Christmas," which is a cover of the Kinks classic.

For years, Rhode Island-born DiBiase - a lifelong musician and EMMY Award - nominated audio post production talent by trade - had "gifted" family and friends hard rock Christmas songs. He decided to bring them to the stage at a Rhode Island club in 2007 for the live debut of Yellow Snow, packing the house and donating a portion of the proceeds to various charities.

He annually headlined shows throughout the ensuing years stirring up a level of cult fandom among the initiated. The music also quietly took on a life of its own as DiBiase's original song "Giddy Yup, Santa Claus" landed a high-profile sync on The CW's Riverdale.

Armed with the framework constructed by DiBiase and his bandmates (Matt Baird, Al Diaz, Franklin La Barbara, Denise Gouvin, Jason Berndt, and Chris Piccirillo), he decamped to Nashville in order to finish recording what would become Yellow Snow's full-length debut LP, 'Volume 1,' during 2023.

For the sessions, he assembled a murderers' row of musicians, including Matchbox Twenty guitarist Kyle Cook, award-winning guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Derek Wells [HARDY, Lainey Wilson], horn players Curt Ramm and Bill Holloman [E - Street Band, Nile Rogers, Danny Gatton , Radiohead ], keyboardist Jon Coleman [Trace Adkins], Dave Cohen [Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Steven Tyler], vocalist Nathan Barlowe [Keith Urban, Tyler Hubbard, Luna Halo], and many more.

Not to mention, he tapped Jack Joseph Puig [The Black Crowes, Stone Temple Pilots, Weezer] to mix these ten tracks and Gavin Lurssen for the mastering. Nodding to personal influences a la Stone Temple Pilots , Alice In Chains , Queens of the Stone Age, Stax, and Queen, he brought an abundance of attitude, energy, and edge to the holidays with a handful of originals , including Man In Red, and covers like the lead single "Father Christmas," "What's this?" from The Nightmare Before Christmas , "Let It Snow," "Drummer Boy," "The Grinch," and more.

In many ways, this is the record Mike has been waiting his whole life to make. He spent the majority of his career at legendary toy manufacturer Hasbro as a Music Director, Audio Engineer and Composer, crafting music for often 80 commercials per year. Among many highlights, he contributed compositions to household name franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Nerf, My Little Pony, Playskool, Tonka, Littlest Pet Shop, Play - Doh and many more. In recognition of his work he even garnered an EMMY Award nod for a Pictureka! game show open and picked up seven Telly Awards.

'Volume 1' and the upcoming Rock n' Roll Charity Christmas Concert will undoubtedly electrify this holiday season.

'VOLUME 1' TRACKLISTING:

1. Let It Snow!

2. Man in Red

3. Father Christmas

4. Back Door Santa

5. Giddy Yup, Santa Claus!

6. Drummer Boy

7. What's This?

8. God Rest Ye

9. The Grinch

10. Dogs

Related Stories

News > Yellow Snow