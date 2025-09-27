Young Thug Says 'F***ing Told You' With New Video

(Atlantic) GRAMMY Award-winning, Diamond-certified superstar Young Thug ascends to new heights with the release of his long awaited fourth solo album, UY Scuti, along with a video for "F***ing Told You".

UY Scuti - which takes its name from what is often called the biggest known star in the Universe, a red supergiant located 5,900 light-years away in the constellation Scutum - is among the most highly anticipated releases in recent memory thanks to an ongoing series of enigmatic clues and online teases.

The album was heralded earlier this month with the epic "Miss My Dogs". Produced by frequent collaborator London on Da Track and BeatsByJuko, the seven-minute track is joined by an official music video.

This spring saw Young Thug make his triumphant return with "Money On Money (Feat. Future)". Produced by Southside, Wheezy, Beatzbyrrose, Dez Wright, 9Jay, and Juke Wong, the track - which marked the massively influential hip-hop icon's first new solo track in more than 18 months - is joined by an official music video directed by Kaito and Brendan O'Connor, currently boasting over 16M views.

"Money on Money" proved a sensation upon its release, reaching the top 10 on Billboard's "Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs" and the top 40 on the overall Hot 100 amidst critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Vulture, Consequence, and Billboard, the latter of which declared it "a banger of a lead single."

