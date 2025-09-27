Zara Larsson Release New Album 'Midnight Sun'

(Epic) It may be the first week of fall, but for Zara Larsson, summer never ends. Today, the multiplatinum chart-topping global pop powerhouse releases her hotly anticipated new album, Midnight Sun.
Unapologetically unfiltered and openly vulnerable, the 10-track set ripples with personal confidence and is set to a bold mix of kaleidoscopic pop and euphoric dance that complements Zara's every mood. Plumbing the depths of her artistry and journey over nearly 20 years in the public eye, the album is unafraid to show all sides of the 27-year-old: lovestruck, wistful, ambitious, cocky, flippant, and uncertain, often in the same breath.
Also available today is the exclusive Midnight Sun (Lisa Frank Edition) CD, a vibrant collaboration with the iconic design brand Lisa Frank, Inc. The limited-run package brings to life a dreamy, aquatic world inspired by the memes and moments that so many of Zara's fans around the world participated in over the past year
The album arrives as Zara approaches the finale of her arena-conquering run on Tate McCrae's Miss Possessive Tour with back-to-back nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum starting tonight. As Billboard proclaimed after a two night run at New York's Madison Square Garden, the tour has proven that Zara's "Stateside domination seems all but certain." With that, she'll headline her own Midnight Sun Tour starting in Europe this fall, with recently announced North America dates to follow starting in February 2026. Stream the new album here
