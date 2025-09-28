Ben Gallaher Shares 'I Take You' Visualizer As New Album Arrives

(QHMG) Ben Gallaher released his high-octane, heartland-rock album Time. The rising star's 13-track sophomore record is available now across all digital retail and streaming partners.

Described by Entertainment Focus as "a bold, full-throttle statement that cements Gallaher as one of country rock's most promising voices," Time perfectly showcases Gallaher's unique fusion of arena-ready heartland country rock and is stacked high with Telecaster twang and southern storytelling.

Time, produced by Neil Thrasher and Patrick Thrasher, delivers a next-level showcase for the melody-driven country-rock hybrid that's become Gallaher's calling card. This modern-day guitar hero plays every lead guitar solo on the album and co-wrote five of its 13 songs, including the standout, melodic title track, on which Gallaher sings the universally relatable, heartbreaking line, I wish I could move on like time.

"I named the album Time because every song, every guitar riff and every live show only comes with time," shares Gallaher. "And that's exactly what went into making this record: time. These songs take me to different moments in my life and in my journey, all leading to finally making the record that I've always wanted to make."

Album focus track "I'll Take You" is a high-octane, nothing-beats-you valentine to the people and things you love the most. The infectious, radio-ready track was written by Neil Thrasher (Jason Aldean's "Rearview Town") alongside fellow hit country songwriters Wendell Mobley (Kenny Chesney's "There Goes My Life") and Tony Martin (Keith Urban's "You Look Good in My Shirt"). Originally written as a ballad, "I'll Take You" was transformed in the studio by Gallaher and his producers into an anthemic tempo track, centered around a driving guitar riff that accentuates the joy in the loved-up chorus lyric:

I'll take you over anybody any day

You like sunshine over rain

Your hand in my hand

Whatever life throws my way

I'll take you over anybody any day

"Sometimes, turning a ballad into a tempo track doesn't work at all, and it feels forced, but this time it was the most organic experience," says Gallaher. "I started playing that riff, and it fell right where it needed to land. Country music has always been built on relatability, and if you love someone like this song is describing, you get that."

Newly released album highlights also include "Betcha Money," a clever wordplay country core charmer that Gallaher describes as "a classic story of a girl falling for a country boy." "Where Do You Go" lays down a softer, pulsing groove while Gallaher's smoky vocals ask for direction because his girl is gone.

Previously released album highlights include the summer blockbuster, end-credit-worthy ballad "Bullet," whose heart-stopping, high-stakes official music video catapulted into CMT Music's 12 Pack Countdown and reached No. 2 on Taste of Country "Top 10 Video Countdown." "Cuts Like a Knife" is a ripping, must-hear cover of Bryan Adams' classic No. 1 smash, on which Gallaher plays every lead guitar part, including the song's iconic Stratocaster solo. "Stomp" is a swampy, front-porch party song inspired by Gallaher's guitar riff that became a viral sensation, generating more than 36 million organic social views and helping him amass more than 420,000 social media followers.

Supporting Gallaher's soaring lead guitar work on Time are some of Nashville's top session musicians on rhythm guitar. They include four-time Academy of Country Music Guitar Player of the Year Tom Bukovac, who has played on albums for more than 1,200 artists from Glen Campbell and Hank Williams, Jr. to Vince Gill and Morgan Wallen. Other notable guitarists playing rhythm on Gallaher's album are Jedd Hughes (Brandy Clark, Rodney Crowell, Dierks Bentley), Justin Ostrander (Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Riley Green), Adam Shoenfeld (Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Alabama) and Ilya Toshinskiy (Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn).

