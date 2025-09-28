Charlotte Sands Shares New Single 'Afterlife'

(Tallulah) Charlotte Sands reveals her brand-new single, "Afterlife." Building on the momentum of recent hits like "HUSH" and "neckdeep," "Afterlife" further cements her reputation as a boundary-pushing force in alt-pop.

At once euphoric and haunting, "Afterlife" explores love in its most eternal form. With soaring hooks, electrified production, and undeniable emotional depth, it's an anthem for anyone who's ever believed in soulmates, fate, or the infinite pull of love.

"It's about a connection so deep it feels eternal, like your souls have met a thousand times before, in every universe and across every timeline," Charlotte shares. "It's about the rare and beautiful certainty that no matter what this lifetime holds, you'll always find your way back to each other again - in the next life, and in every one after that."

Known for her genre-blurring sound, radical honesty, and electric live shows, Charlotte Sands has built a dedicated cult following by turning vulnerability into empowerment. Her music soundtracks the highs and lows of growing up, pairing emotional intensity with massive, singalong-ready hooks.

Since making her debut in 2018, Charlotte has charted in the U.S. Top 40 for over 15 weeks, won 'Best Breakthrough Album' at the Heavy Music Awards, and has amassed over 300 million global streams - all while remaining a fully independent artist. She's shared the stage with acts like My Chemical Romance, 5 Seconds of Summer, and YUNGBLUD, and in 2024, she embarked on a highly successful global headline tour in support of her album, can we start over?. This summer, she headlined idobi Radio's Summer School Tour alongside Rain City Drive and Taylor Acorn.

With her bright blue hair, Y2K-inspired style, and magnetic presence, the LA-based artist has cemented herself as an alt-pop it girl. But behind the bold aesthetic is a fiercely hands-on artist-designing her own merch and jewelry, crafting her signature makeup looks, and creative directing all her visuals. Fearlessly herself in every detail, Charlotte Sands is a one-of-a-kind artist who continues to defy expectations.

