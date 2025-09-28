Christopher Wyze & the Tellers Win Best New Artist Debut Album

(2911) Christopher Wyze & the Tellers has won the 2025 Blues Blast Music Award for Best New Artist Debut Album for their thirteen-track release, Stuck in the Mud. The album, which landed on multiple blues charts around the world, received critical acclaim for its raw storytelling and powerful, fresh take on contemporary blues.

Presented by Blues Blast Magazine, the Blues Blast Music Awards recognize excellence across the spectrum of blues styles and artists. A panel of blues industry professionals select nominees. Fan voting from around the world determines the winners. Joining Wyze & the Tellers in this year's winner's circle include Tab Benoit, Derek Trucks, Charlie Musselwhite, Shemekia Copeland, Bobby Rush, and Keb' Mo,' among others.

"We haven't toured. We made a record of our original music - and let the music do the traveling," shares frontman Christopher Wyze. "People told us we had to be out there gigging for the record to get noticed. We wrote, recorded, released, and built a fanbase around the world without ever hitting the road."

The band of veteran blues musicians was formed specifically to record 'Stuck in the Mud,' with members all meeting for the first time in the studio. In the time between recording 'Stuck in the Mud' and their follow-up live album, 'LIVE in CLARKSDALE,' they played a single live gig - the live album performance - a fact that has made the group's rise all the more improbable.

The band recorded 'Stuck in the Mud' in two of America's most iconic musical locations: Clarksdale, Mississippi and Muscle Shoals, Alabama - both deeply rooted in the blues and roots traditions that inspire Wyze's sound. It burst onto the scene in late summer of 2024 and quickly gained traction worldwide, with listeners streaming in 90 countries. A string of radio and streaming charting successes propelled the album, along with nine of its singles. The album landed #1 hits with "Back to Clarksdale" (RMR) and the title track, "Stuck in the Mud" (iTunes Blues Charts: Germany, Mexico). It climbed onto multiple Blues Charts: in U.S., U.K., France, Canada, Switzerland, Belgium and Australia. 'Stuck in the Mud' ended the year at #38 out of the Top 200 Blues Albums ranked by Roots Music Report (RMR) - one of just 3 albums by debut artists to break into the top 50.

"When I first heard Christopher Wyze, I felt something raw, honest, deeply rooted in the blues - and unique," said Johnny Phillips. "I've seen more than a few acts through the years. He's not trying to be anyone else. He's telling his stories - doing it with soul, grit, and a harmonica that cuts straight through. We're proud to have him on the Big Radio Records label. This award is a testament to what happens when you make good music."

Christopher Wyze & the Tellers are currently working on new material and planning select live performances in 2026.

Listen to 'Stuck In The Mud' here

