Countricana Star Caryn Dixon Releases 'Bird in a Cage' EP

(EP) "Countricana" singer-songwriter Caryn Dixon has released her highly anticipated EP, 'Bird in a Cage'-a raw and powerful collection that captures the courage of breaking free, the fire of transformation, and the beauty of new beginnings.

Blending the soul of Americana with the storytelling spirit of country music, the project showcases a fearless sound that pushes past genre boundaries while staying rooted in authenticity.

The five-track EP unfolds like a personal journey, with each song marking a step toward liberation: "Bird in a Cage" - a story of captivity and the longing for freedom

"Mama" - a moment of clarity when leaving is the only path towards growth

"Arson Song" - a daring anthem of burning down the past to make space for something new

"Sweet Mountain Flower" - a tender ballad that embraces the possibility of love and happiness

"Those Days" - a reflective closer that looks back on past pain with strength and grace, leaving listeners with closure and hope

The EP features songs co-written with Nick Gates, Gabe Neal, Dawn Kinnard, Chris Strait, and Doug Forshey, and was produced by Gabe Neal. Adding to its organic sound is a stirring fiddle performance by Emerald Butler, whose playing brings texture and depth to the project's most poignant moments. Content and photography by Callie Dixon.

A fierce advocate for women, Dixon recently shared her personal story on The Covert Narcissism Podcast, opening up about the hidden abuse behind the "perfect couple" image and the inspiration for 'Bird in a Cage.' She describes her experience with domestic abuse as "like being in a prison," a reality that fueled both her healing and her art. Her story explores silence, self-doubt, and the transformation of turning pain into music.

Caryn's mission is rooted in empowerment, especially for women who've felt forced to choose between family and chasing their dreams. Through both her music and her platform, she is proving it's possible to honor both. Her growing career isn't about chasing fame; it's about building something real, one story, one listener, and one step at a time.

"My main goal in writing these songs is to inspire people," Dixon explains. "If I can help one person go out and find themselves again, it's all worth it."

Stream the EP here

