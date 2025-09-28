Disclosure Team With Chris Lake For 'one2three' Feat Leven Kali

(ICLG) Disclosure reunite with fellow GRAMMY-nominated DJ/producer Chris Lake on "one2three" - an outrageously fun new single featuring GRAMMY -nominated singer/songwriter Leven Kali. The hotly anticipated track drops as Disclosure continue their recently launched North American headline tour.

Arriving on the heels of last month's "NO CAP" (a massively acclaimed summer banger made with multi-hyphenate superstar Anderson .Paak), "one2three" marks Disclosure's second collaboration with Lake, who first joined forces with brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence on 2024's "in2minds."

Said Disclosure, "Amazing to be in the studio once again with the legend Chris Lake, and the maestro that is Leven Kali. Thanks for all the love for this tune on the road and from the DJs, looking forward running it all over this tour!"

Said Chris Lake, "I've known the Disclosure guys and Leven Kali for years, so getting in the studio with them again for One, 2, Three felt natural but also a bit special. They've built such a unique sound and I've always respected how they approach groove and melody. To finally make something together to follow up In2Minds and see it come alive so quickly was a real honor. It's a track that carries all three of our signatures, and making these custom dubs for our friends has been such a fun experience."

After teasing "one2three" for over a year and stoking excitement all across the globe - including plays from the likes of FISHER, Peggy Gou, salute, Sammy Virji, Barry Can't Swim, Jamie XX, Chloe Caillet and more - Disclosure are finally revealing the epic house stormer in all its euphoric glory. Debuting as Danny Howard's "Hottest Record" on BBC Radio 1, the track is built on a brain-bending hook. The fast-paced thrill ride immediately ignites a potent delirium thanks to its earth-shaking grooves and wildly shifting textures.

Also fueling the buzz behind "one2three" were the bespoke dubplates crafted specifically for each artist, giving them a unique version of the track to play in their sets. That personal touch has turned the record into a certified underground weapon, making its way through clubs, festivals, and some unexpected settings like last Friday's viral Chris Lake x Kai Cenat shower set, where Kai too got his own custom "one2three" dubplate.

Meanwhile, Kali lights up the tune with his soulful vocals and larger-than-life charisma, fully embodying the track's immaculate vibes. Expanding on the dizzying intensity of "in2minds," Disclosure and Lake bring both daring imagination and highly refined musicality to every moment of "one2three" - once again proving the unstoppable impact of their chemistry.

Co-produced by Disclosure and Lake, "one2three" makes for a magnetic follow-up to "NO CAP" - a track that instantly won praise from Stereogum ("'NO CAP has the groovy, feverish energy that we've come to expect from Disclosure"), Consequence of Sound ("The infectious dance track finds Disclosure...creating a high-energy floor-filler, featuring rapid-fire raps from .Paak"), and UPROXX ("Featuring a pulsing beat of the sort we've all come to expect from the producer duo, the track gives Andy the opportunity to show off some double-time rhymes"). In addition to landing on countless playlists, "NO CAP" was also featured on Pitchfork, Brooklyn Vegan, NYLON, The Needle Drop and many more.

