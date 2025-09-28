Dustin Lynch And MC4D Join Forces For 'Home To You'

() Dustin Lynch has already secured his place as one of country's modern hitmakers with 10 #1s, billions of streams, and a career built on headlining tour anthems. But rather than slowing down, he is teaming up with twin-brother folktronica duo MC4D to break new ground with "Home To You," a new release penned by Lynch, Matt & Chris Drake (of MC4D), Brandon Davis, and Trent Tomlinson that fuses country grit with the pulse of the global nightlife scene.

"I'm fired up to finally drop 'Home To You' with MC4D," shares Lynch. "We've been testing it out in the club sets day and night, and it's been electric - jumping into this new lane has awakened a whole new part of my soul. Getting to create and collaborate in new ways this far into my career has been some of the most fun and fulfilling music-making I've ever done. Can't wait for y'all to feel this one when it hits."

"We've looked up to Dustin and his music for so long, and being able to do a song with him has been an incredible experience," adds MC4D. "He's pioneering such a unique lane when it comes to his country-EDM project, and we're so grateful for the energy and excitement that he's brought to this song. 'Home To You' feels like the perfect mix of Dustin's hit country sound and our melodic EDM project, and stylistically we feel it really stands apart in the developing country crossover landscape. It reminds us of the timeless country/Americana collaborations of Avicii and Kygo, and we can't wait to see the song connect with dance and country fans alike."

Dustin's Wynn Las Vegas residency made history as the first country headliner on the Strip's nightlife stage, introducing his sound to club culture without compromise. His Club Set Remixes EP, released this summer, reimagined his chart-toppers for the dancefloor, featuring electrified reworks of fan favorites like "Small Town Boy," "Seein' Red," "Thinking 'Bout You," "Stars Like Confetti," and his latest country radio single "Easy To Love," the most added song at country radio the week of release.

And that's not all. Lynch is not borrowing shine or testing a trend, he is expanding the reach of his music with authenticity and vision. Proven through collaborations with MOONLGHT, MC4D, and Dirty Audio-and most recently with producer MAKJ and singer/artist Bryce Vine on "Happy Hour," a breezy, feel-good fusion of electronic dance and country flair that garnered millions of streams within its first month-Lynch continues to prove his music connects anywhere.

From small-town backroads to global stages and DJ booths, Dustin is proving country music impacts everywhere the party is. Dustin will kick off his TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR with Scotty McCreery this fall. He is also in the middle of his historic Wynn Nightlife Las Vegas Residency, where his club sets blur genre lines and draw dance fans and country diehards alike.

Related Stories

Dustin Lynch Celebrating July 4th With Club Set Remixes EP

Dustin Lynch Launched Two Parties In CMA Fest Takeover

Dustin Lynch Making Waves With New Single 'Easy To Love'

Dustin Lynch Premieres 'Easy To Love' Video

News > Dustin Lynch