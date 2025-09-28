Dying Wish Share 'I Don't Belong Anywhere' Video As New Album Arrives

(DoC) Dying Wish have released their eagerly awaited new album Flesh Stays Together via SharpTone Records. Available to today across all streaming platforms and in a variety of physical formats, the unrelenting collection sees the band pushing at their limits as they paint a vivid portrait of human suffering and raise calls for resistance.

The band has also shared a music video for the album's opening track "I Don't Belong Anywhere," which was co-directed by Eric Richter and the band's own Pedro Carrillo.

Commenting on the new album vocalist Emma Boster shared, "Our third album Flesh Stays Together feels like our truest form. Through risks and challenges we evolved our sound into our true version of Dying Wish today - a metalcore experiment. This feels like our most honest release to date."

Carrillo elaborated on "I Don't Belong Anywhere" noting, "It's only a matter of time. This video depicts what I think every human on this planet feels like currently. It's a f*cking pressure cooker of bullsh*t we're in and it's only a matter of time before we all explode. The smoke and mirrors have faded. We are all under the microscope of those who "know" our best interest in this country. We put on a fake smile everyday just to get through the perils of being alive. When being alive has become a chore, when just existing has become impossible, we as a society have failed. We are a product of all their failures. So, let them deal with it now."

Recorded with producer Will Putney [Knocked Loose, Nothing, Full of Hell], Flesh Stays Together follows Dying Wish's 2023 studio album, Symptoms of Survival, a crushing body of work which saw the band masterfully devour an array of extreme sounds and shape them into one of the year's most uncompromising and celebrated heavy releases. Flesh Stays Together is highlighted by the early singles "Revenge In Carnage" and "I'll Know You're Not Around," with VICE declaring "Nobody, and I mean NOBODY, is doing breakdowns better than Dying Wish." Revolver affirmed, "Make no mistake, you feel every atom of Dying Wish's heavy presence."

Dying Wish's massive "Flesh Stays Together 2025" tour - a U.S. fall headline run - is set to get underway on November 14th in Nashville, TN featuring support from special guests Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, and Boltcutter. The 19-city trek will traverse the U.S. through mid-December and will conclude with the band's 2nd annual holiday "Dying Wishmas" show at Portland, Oregon's Roseland Theater on December 12th [admat / tour itinerary below]. Dying Wish are currently out on the road supporting Poppy alongside MSPAINT on a U.S. run, which includes an appearance at Aftershock (October 4th), before heading overseas for a European tour supporting Malevolence with Speed and PSYCHO-FRAME.

