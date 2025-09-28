Empire of the Sun Reimagine 'Walking On A Dream' For New EP

(Capitol) Seventeen years after its release, Empire of the Sun's "Walking On A Dream" stands as one of the most iconic and beloved songs of all time. Today the globally acclaimed duo release Walking On A Dream (Reimagined), a seven-track EP that revisits and reimagines their career-defining single through a global lens of collaborators and remixes.

Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated remix on the EP is the previously unreleased festival favorite, "Walking On A Dream (Resurrection)." The track sees French DJ Michael Calfan's 2011 progressive house classic "Resurrection (Axwell Recut)" - a euphoric centerpiece in Axwell and Swedish House Mafia's club and festival sets for over a decade - fused with the original vocal of "Walking On A Dream," Over the past year, Axwell has debuted the mashup live at major festivals like Ultra and Tomorrowland, enamoring crowds with its dramatic piano riff, slow-build pacing, and instantly recognizable Empire of the Sun vocal.

This week, Swedish House Mafia included "Walking On A Dream (Resurrection)" in their playlist for Spotify's DJ feature launch, cementing its place as a set-defining favorite. As Axwell explains: "'Walking on a Dream' and 'Resurrection' have always been special to me, and together they've been a massive moment in my sets and the Swedish House Mafia's. I'm really pleased it's getting an official release when previously it might not have been possible."

The release also features new remixes by BLOND:ISH, Marlon Hoffstadt, and TEED, as well as past favorites including the Kaskade remix and Wiz Khalifa's RIAA Platinum certified "The Thrill," which samples the original track. Released earlier this year, Canadian DJ and festival mainstay BLOND:ISH offers up a fresh, club-ready take on the song, while Berlin trance icon Marlon Hoffstadt delivers a 90s trance-inspired, uptempo rework. No stranger to an iconic remix, TEED serves up an addictive, nostalgia-soaked reimagining of the track.

"Walking On A Dream" arrived as an instant classic in 2008, with its infectious and undeniably fresh synth-pop sound, combined with its psychedelic visuals and captivating theatrics. The song peaked at #10 on the ARIA Charts and was voted #4 in triple j's Hottest 100 of the same year, and eight years later broke into the US Billboard Hot 100 charts at #65 after featuring in a Honda Civic television commercial. Since its release "Walking On A Dream" has clocked over 2 billion streams, and testament to its ongoing impact was voted #24 in triple j's Hottest 100 Australian Songs of All Time earlier this year.

Empire of the Sun are currently on their headline tour in support of their latest album release, Ask That God. Remaining tour dates include Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara Bowl), Colorado Springs (Ford Amphitheater), Nashville (Nashville Municipal Auditorium), and more. Upcoming live shows also include festival plays at CRSSD and Austin City Limits. Stream the PE here

