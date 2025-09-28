Jaymin Makes Warner Debut With 'Something Real'

(WR) Emerging South Seattle R&B artist Jaymin drops "Something Real," a supremely smooth and sonically inventive love song that marks his Warner Records debut. The singer and songwriter's undeniable charm is on full display over a dynamic mix of era-blending bedroom grooves. The music video follows Jaymin driving around the sights of Seattle in search of "Something Real" while flipping between current and vintage video styles.

Produced by Chase N. Cashe (Brandy, Drake, Lil Wayne) and WU10 (J. Cole, SiR, Anthony Hamilton), "Something Real" opens on '90s R&B vibes that makes room for warm keys, deep bass, and heavy atmosphere. The track's snippet is already creating a groundswell on social media, as fans have been anticipating its official release. Jaymin's aching voice sings: "Everyday starts and ends with you / The gravity of feelings I never knew / I'll rip through time and swim the ocean blue / I'll fight every night just to prove my love."

"'Something Real' is about craving authenticity in love and life," says Jaymin. "It's me saying I desire - and even need - something I can truly feel and relate to. The song captures the smooth essence and vulnerability of traditional R&B. It bridges who I was with who I'm becoming, carrying the raw emotion that shaped my early work, but also introducing audiences to a more refined sound - a glimpse of what's next."

Fans have already been swooning over his breakout track, "88," a short but sweet cut that feels both familiar and brand new. It's a distinctive sound that Jaymin's been quietly perfecting for years - across his time in college and modeling in campaigns for Nike and Adidas - with roots that go back to a childhood spent singing alongside his siblings in church and at home.

In a time when so much R&B has gone cold and dark, Jaymin is here to bring back the romantic heat. Stay tuned as he reveals his vision in the coming months.

