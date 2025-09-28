Jenna Raine Is 'Talk of the Town' With New Video

(Warner) Jenna Raine throws open the door on a new era with "Talk of the Town," an unabashedly upbeat pop tune that pairs brightly distorted guitar with a jubilant girl-gets-the-guy tale. Out now on Warner Records, the infectious single arrives alongside an official music video.

"'Talk of the Town' marks the beginning of a new chapter for me," says Jenna. "It captures the pure excitement of falling in love both lyrically and sonically. I couldn't be more excited to share this next step in my journey as an artist."

"Talk of the Town" leaps out of the gate with a little Americana twang tucked into the driving, full-band sound. Jenna starts out skeptical of the heartthrob all the other women are fawning over, but before long - after getting to know the man behind the myth - she's smitten: "Cause he got that long hair, brown eyes, both hands in his pockets / 6'1, Levis, not even thinking 'bout it / Uh oh, here I go / Another girl down / Falling for the talk of the town." In the end, she wins him over too, proudly singing over the breezy groove, "Baby, we're the talk of the town."

Written by Jenna with Sophia Brenan (KATSEYE, Ava Max) and writer/producer Jack Riley (Cameron Whitcomb, Grace VanderWaal), "Talk of the Town" is the Dallas, Texas-born singer and songwriter's first solo single since her Only Started Growing EP. That April set showcases her signature ability to enchant audiences with her instantly relatable lyrics, unforgettable hooks, and resilient outlook. It also features the viral hit "Roses," plus fan favorites "21," "Good Grief," and "Who I Am."

Jenna embarked on her first-ever run of headline tour dates in June with a detour to sing "God Bless America" at a Texas Rangers game. The next month, she teamed up with North Carolina riser Caleb Hearn for the moving folk-pop duet, "BITE THE BULLET."

Jenna takes life's little lessons, moments of bliss, and unforgettable memories and turns them into the kind of pop music that you've got to sing with the windows down. She's tallied north of 403 million total streams to date, thanks in part to previous hits like "It Is What It Is" and "see you later (ten years)." Jenna's breakout success has led to a performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs Block Party, recognition from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and V Magazine, and two covers of Girls' Life Magazine. She has also collaborated with artists like Australian Christian luminary Aodhan King on "Still Worthy" and Joshua Bassett on "Don't Let Me Down."

With "Talk of the Town" expanding her sonic horizons - and much more to come in 2025 - Jenna Raine is turning the page on her next chapter, and the story just keeps getting better.

