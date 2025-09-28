Juvenile Teams With Mannie Fresh and Dee-1 For New Track 'He Gone'

(MAC) After heating up the summer with his fiery anthem "Hot Boy Summer," iconic New Orleans rapper and Cash Money Records legend Juvenile is back with the second single and video from his forthcoming album Boiling Point. The new track, "He Gone"-features production and vocals from longtime collaborator Mannie Fresh and Dee-1-is now available at all DSPs.

With "He Gone," Juvenile and Mannie Fresh reconnect to deliver that unmistakable classic New Orleans bounce, a sound they helped define and bring to the masses; making the single a true city moment that bridges generations of NOLA hip-hop.

Juvenile has also announced the release date for his new album, Boiling Point, (his first solo-album in a decade) will be released on 11.14.25. Boiling Point will feature collaborations with Mannie Fresh, Lenny Kravitz, Birdman, B.G., Jacquees, Trombone Shorty, Young Juve, (with more guests to be announced) and will reaffirm why Juvenile remains one of the most important voices in Southern rap history and continue his legacy of innovation, storytelling, and cultural impact..

Juvenile's forthcoming album Boiling Point will be released on 11.14.25 via DNA Music Group/Hitmaker Distro.

