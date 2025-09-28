Lamont Landers Introduces Himself With New EP

(MCA) Lamont Landers, one of the most exciting new voices in American soul and rock, releases his debut EP Introducing... Lamont Landers today via Lucille Records, a special imprint on MCA.

Produced by Dave Cobb, the 7-tracks perfectly capture the modern angst of life in America and the simple joys of love that make it all worth it. His music consistently delivers raw emotion and personal storytelling and this EP is no different.

"I'm beyond excited to finally share this EP with everyone," shares Lamont. "Each song is a piece of my story, and I poured everything I've felt and lived into this music. I hope fans connect with it, feel the emotion behind each track, and enjoy the journey as much as I did creating it."

Hailing from Decatur, Alabama, Lamont's journey to the spotlight has been defined by raw talent, persistence, and undeniable charisma. A viral cover of Ray Charles' "Hit The Road Jack" earned over half a million views overnight, leading to standout performances on America's Got Talent and Showtime at the Apollo.

His social media presence, including a repost by Questlove of his rendition of "Rubber Band Man", caught the attention of GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and ultimately led to a deal with Cobb's MCA imprint, Lucille.

Listen to Introducing... Lamont Landers here.

