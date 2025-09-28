Long Distance Calling Announce New Live Album With 'Kamilah'

(Atom Splitter) In February 2024, Long Distance Calling reached a defining milestone in their career: A sold-out performance at the historic Lichtburg Cinema in Essen, Germany, in front of more than 1,200 devoted fans. Now, the band proudly announces the release of LIVE AT LICHTBURG - a powerful live album and film that captures this unforgettable night in full detail.

Since their debut in 2007, the Munster-based quartet - David Jordan (guitars), Florian Funtmann (guitars), Jan Hoffmann (bass), and Janosch Rathmer (drums) - has become a modern benchmark for progressive and cinematic instrumental rock. With LIVE AT LICHTBURG, they present not only the biggest headline show of their career but also a unique reimagining of their catalog, enriched by strings and brass to expand their trademark sound into bold new dimensions.

The concert brought together highlights from across their discography, with a particular focus on the acclaimed albums Eraser and Avoid The Light. The result is a breathtaking performance that moves effortlessly between intimate, delicate passages and towering walls of sound - a sonic and emotional spectrum that only LONG DISTANCE CALLING can deliver.

As a first taste of the release, "Kamilah" will be the lead single, accompanied by a stunning live video from the Lichtburg performance. Each subsequent single will also be presented with its own live video, giving fans the chance to relive the atmosphere and energy of the evening piece by piece in the run-up to the full release.

LIVE AT LICHTBURG is more than a live recording; it's a document of a band at their creative peak. The majestic atmosphere of the Lichtburg, the intensity of the music, and the connection between audience and band all combine to create an immersive experience that bridges past and present while pointing toward the future.

The release will be available in multiple formats - 2LP Gatefold Heavyweight 180g + Blu-ray and CD + Blu-ray Digipak - offering fans both the audio and visual essence of the night. A perfect collector's item and a special gift for the holiday season, LIVE AT LICHTBURG is set to captivate long-time followers and introduce new listeners worldwide to the magic of LONG DISTANCE CALLING's live presence.

