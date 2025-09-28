'Long Lost' David Cousins & Brian Willoughby Album 'The Bridge' Coming Soon

(Glass Onyon) 'The Bridge' from Cousins & Willoughby will be released on Friday 28th November on digipak CD and digital via Witchwood Records, distributed by RSK Entertainment. A true labour of love from the late great David Cousins and his longtime band mate and music collaborator Brian Willoughby, this release is a real treat for fans of The Strawbs, and more. This 2025 version has been remastered by Blue Weaver, who said of the process, "the most important thing was to just get these great songs out there again for all to hear".

'The Bridge' was made by Cousins & Willoughby in 1993. Teaming up with David and Brian were Strawbs alumni Blue Weaver, Chas Cronk and Tony Fernandez, plus Richard Hudson and Rod Demick. Four songs feature the incredible voice of Mary Hopkin. The result was quite simply an unforgettable album. Yet, with only 1000 copies produced, it has been 'long lost' to fans for many years.

David Cousins liked to make bridges between what was in his thoughts, and what his songs were appearing to say. One might say, he liked to keep us all guessing. As Brian Willoughby has pointed out, the album provided a bridge between a Strawbs' recording and the duo's approach to the songs. He chose the Bridge of Sighs, rather than any other, as it is one that remains in one's memory after going back home from the inspiring City. The photograph of David with Brian emphasises their musical empathy and obvious enjoyment at being in Venice.

For his last trip abroad, before the final stages of his illness meant no more travel abroad, David went to Bergamo and spent an unforgettable day going back to Gandino to visit Gigi again. His love of Italy and his happy memories of making the album encouraged him to have 'The Bridge' re-issued. Blue Weaver enthusiastically agreed to re-master the album, and Brian went into action to provide all the help necessary.

This album is for you, and for all the Strawbs fans and others over the years, as well as for all those Italian friends, who were able to enjoy hearing David and Brian, and could say afterwards, "Oh what a day we had".

Track list:

1. You Never Needed Water

2. Further Down The Road

3. Strange Day Over The Hill

4. Heat Of The Street

5. Morning Glory

6. Cry No More

7. Do You Remember

8. The Plain

9. Oh So Sleepy

10. Song For Alex

Bonus Tracks

11. Desert Song

12. Ways And Means

13. David Talks About Sandy Denny

14. Ringing Down The Years

15. Beat The Retreat

