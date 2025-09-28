Marshmello And Hudson Westbrook Team Up For 'Better Man Than Me'

(Big Loud) GRAMMY Award-nominated artist and producer Marshmello unveils a new single and music video entitled "Better Man Than Me" with gold-selling rising country artist Hudson Westbrook out now. It notably marks their first collaboration together and extends Marshmello's reach into the world of country.

Fusing together two signature styles on one unshakable and undeniable anthem, the track's lightly picked acoustic guitar winds tightly around a head-nodding beat and pulsating bassline. Hudson untangles the complexities of a rocky relationship as he wonders, "If I'm so predictable, then why would you stay? Carry me up, throw me away, girl break my heart, just let it bleed, you should've known we'd never be." The pluck-y bridge perfectly complements his confident challenge to this unworthy lover, "Go find a better man than me." The accompanying visual nods to 21st century westerns as Hudson escapes the backseat of a cop car, and an action-packed thrill ride ensues. You'll also notice a subtle easter egg of Marshmello's signature logo throughout the video, quietly making his presence known.

About the track, Hudson Westbrook commented, "Marshmello has such a specific vibe - it's been fun to collaborate with him because this song is so different from anything else I've ever done. I'll always be true to my Texas roots, so I brought that with me on this track. It's been stuck in my head for months, happy for y'all to have it."

It arrives on the heels of "Holy Water," which features GRAMMY Award-nominated superstar Jelly Roll. Beyond reeling in over 15 million streams, the latter received plugs from Holler.

"Holy Water" marked the second country leaning collaboration from the genre bending artist and producer who first made history in the genre when he collaborated with Kane Brown for "Miles On It." The song took flight as "the first song ever to debut at #1 on both the Top Dance/Electronic Songs Chart and Top Country Songs Chart." The release showcases Marshmello's ability to seamlessly traverse genres and arrives on the heels of earlier 2025 releases including "Worlds Apart" [feat. Feat. AR/CO] and "Save My Love" [with Ellie Goulding & AVAION], and "Slow Motion" [with Jonas Brothers].

