Overt Enemy Deliver New Album 'Insurrection'

09-28-2025
(CSM) Texas metal titans Overt Enemy have unleashed their new full-length album Insurrection, available today worldwide. Alongside the release, the band has dropped a brand-new lyric video for "Resinated," a track that embodies pure Texas groove while balancing sinister heaviness with epic scope.

Originally planned as an EP after 2019's Possession, the project grew into a full-length during the pandemic, fueled by the band's perseverance through personal and global struggles. Insurrection pushes boundaries while staying true to OVERT ENEMY's roots, blending thrash intensity, face-melting riffs, and conceptual storytelling across its diverse tracklist.

"This album is dedicated to everyone who's ever been told to give up on their dreams. To those who've stood by us through the noise and the silence: our families, our friends, and the die-hard metal fans around the world-thank you for keeping our fire alive. Your support fuels every riff, every lyric, every beat. Above all, we give thanks and glory to God, who has blessed us with the gift of music, the spark of inspiration, and the fortitude to stay the course and pursue our passion."

