Shane Profitt Announces New EP 'Population Me' With Stream Of Title Song

(TPR) Triple Tigers Records rising Country star, Shane Profitt, has announced the upcoming release of his latest EP, Population Me, out on October 10th. Known for his booming voice and humbly authentic lyrics, Profitt has been making a name for himself by providing a blue-collar soundtrack for the hardworking "minimum-wagers."

Rolling out new music in 2025, Profitt's first release with Triple Tigers Records, "Penny to my Name," is a heartfelt reflection that reminds us of what truly matters in life. The track was followed by his anthemic current radio hit, "Long Live Country," which was the second most added at Country radio upon release.

The song has since become a fan-favorite with crowds enthusiastically singing every lyric. Adding three new tracks - including one featuring one of Profitt's country heroes, Population Me is a collection of music that expresses an authentic perspective and sets the Tennessee native apart while laying the groundwork for a legacy-in-the-making career.

