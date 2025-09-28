Singled Out: Bob Augustine's Candy Wrapper

(antiMusic) Bob Augustine just released his new album "Folk-Indie, Bob" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "Candy Wrapper." Here is the story:

I'm beyond excited to finally say that my very first album is complete. This project has been a journey of self-discovery, growth, and expression, and to see it come together as a collection of eight songs feels both surreal and rewarding. Each track is a reflection of a different part of my life and emotional landscape, but we're kicking things off with the single, "Candy Wrapper."

This song in particular is deeply personal. I often write from my own feelings and experiences, and "Candy Wrapper" tells the story of a one-sided relationship that left me feeling discarded and unimportant-like a candy wrapper tossed aside once the sweetness was gone. It's a metaphor that came to me while navigating the painful reality of unreciprocated affection.

The inspiration came from a friendship I had with a fellow musician. Over time, my feelings for her grew beyond friendship, but hers never shifted in that direction. When she eventually found someone she connected with romantically, I knew instantly that my role in her life had changed. I had to face the difficult decision: stay in the friend-zone, pretending I was okay, or move on to protect my own heart. In the end, I chose to move on, because holding on was simply too painful.

There was no villain in the story, no blame to cast. It was just one of those moments in life where paths diverge. That's the heart of the song-and the beginning of this new musical chapter for me.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

