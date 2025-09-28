Syd Delivers New Break-Up Anthem 'GMFU'

(Warner) GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and engineer Syd shares a new single, "GMFU," out now via Free Lunch/Warner Records. The song was produced by the legendary Rodney Jerkins and features acclaimed artist Raphael Saadiq on bass.

On "GMFU," Syd drags the hell out of an ex in the way that only she can, calling her out on top of a grungy, vintage organ melody, in perfect contrast to her lovelorn bop "Die For This," which she released earlier this summer.

Since the release of her 2017 solo debut Fin, Syd has remained a major cultural force. She followed that up with Hive Mind, the critically acclaimed fourth album from her GRAMMY-nominated band THE INTERNET; earned a GRAMMY win for co-writing Beyonce's "Plastic Off the Sofa" from Renaissance; and collaborated with artists like Zayn, Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, Disclosure, and Kelly Rowland. Beyond the music, Syd built her own recording studio in Los Angeles and fronted campaigns for fashion giants like Valentino, Louis Vuitton, and Adidas. Most recently, she celebrated the 10th anniversary of THE INTERNET's breakthrough album Ego Death, a landmark moment in her ever-evolving career.

She recently teamed up with Billie Eilish on her summer UK tour, and now joins Renee Rapp for fall US dates. Throughout it all, she has remained a master of sensual, future-forward R&B songs, writing, producing, and engineering all of her own work.

