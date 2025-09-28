The Temper Trap Stream New Song 'Giving Up Air'

(HR) The Temper Trap return with their new single 'Giving Up Air,' a powerful follow-up to last month's comeback 'Lucky Dimes.' A soaring, synth-driven epic, 'Giving Up Air' pairs a massive, euphoric chorus built for festivals and dancefloors with lyrics that dig into the weight of grief.

"Giving Up Air" is a very important song for me about a life-changing moment and the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one in tragic circumstances - from the initial shock to sorrow and then anger, and finding glimmers of hope somewhere in between. Some of you may recognize it. It was written for my solo project Bloodmoon but the boys and I started working on it as The Temper Trap and it felt magical, like it had found its true home. Thank you for all your support so far, it means the world to us, and reminds us why we continue to make music." Dougy Mandagi

'Giving Up Air' is the band's second release in quick succession after a nine year break, and was also produced by Grammy-nominated Styalz Fuego (Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, The Knocks, Khalid).

Previous single 'Lucky Dimes' - a scuzzy, indie-rock anthem - marked a bold new chapter for the band, and instantly hooked fans. It was added to triple j, double j and Sirius XM's Alt Nation in the US, with spins from Radio X and 6 Music in the UK, and huge support from DSPs with adds to over 70 initial playlists, plus Spotify covers for ALT NOW, Rock Out and Indie Brandneu.

Both 'Giving Up Air' and 'Lucky Dimes' followed a wave of recent collaborations and reworks of The Temper Trap'smusic in recent years, including 'Love Lost' with Mac Miller (400 million streams) and a steady stream of 'Sweet Disposition' remixes from the likes of John Summit, Vintage Culture, VXSION and Lost Frequencies. They arrived shortly after the band claimed the #11 spot in triple j's Hottest 100 Australian Songs of All Time with 'Sweet Disposition.'

Related Stories

The Temper Trap Deliver Their First Song in 9 Years 'Lucky Dimes'

News > The Temper Trap