Theo Lawrence And Melissa Carper Recall Vintage Americana Sounds With 'All Fifty States'

(Warner) Rising country singer-songwriter Theo Lawrence and roots music favorite Melissa Carper unveil their brand new collaborative single "All Fifty States," a sweetly swaying duet that leans deep into the pair's vintage sound and playful chemistry. The track also marks the French-born, Austin-based Lawrence's major label debut via Warner Records.

The song is a culmination of sorts for Lawrence, who earned a reputation as one of France's most beloved songbirds - a truly singular country artist who brings to life his deep reverence for tradition with a voice that feels pulled straight from the golden era of crooners like Charlie Rich and Ray Price - before moving to the States to get closer to the Americana that he's loved and played since he was a child.

Carper embodies that music and culture wholly - an Austin-by-way-of-Arkansas artist known for her evocative vocals, sharp lyrics, and prowess on the double bass. Nicknamed "Hill-Billie Holiday" by friend and frequent collaborator Chris Scruggs, Carper has cemented her reputation as one of today's most compelling and authentic voices in roots music thanks to acclaimed albums like 2024's Borned In Ya, via Thirty-Tigers Records.

"All Fifty States" is exactly the kind of strikingly warm, tuneful, and timeless music that's helped Lawrence and Carper both make their names as a one-of-a-kind singers and keepers of the flame. They trade lovingly chiding lines like an old familiar couple, weighing the call of the open road against the comforts of home. "You wouldn't make it much past Dallas in your Chevy Caprice / I've just planted a little garden with tomatoes and chard," she sings, and he replies, "I know I might be dreaming, but I'd like to dream together / And maybe go somewhere besides our own backyard." Their back-and-forth is set to a warm and dreamy mix of upright bass, shuffling drums, fiddle, and guitars (steel, electric, acoustic).

Recorded at The Bomb Shelter Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, "All Fifty States" is powered by the bright creative spark that's arisen between a city man from La Ville Lumière and a country woman from the Ozarks - striking artists with two very different paths and voices, brought together by their love and devotion to traditional American music. They previously shared "Thank You, But No Thank You," a homespun anti-lonesome anthem that celebrates the simple pleasures of life, love, and music.

Carper's Borned In Ya is just the latest in a string of LPs that benefit from a seamless blend of vintage styles and warm, distinctive vocals. She's been at it for over a decade, and celebrated recently for albums like Daddy's Country Gold (2021) and Ramblin' Soul (2022). Born into a music-making family, Carper immersed herself in a home record collection that featured Hank Williams Sr., Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, and more. You'll hear all of these influences in the music she's made since as a member of numerous touring acts and as an internationally recognized solo performer.

For his part, Lawrence trades in songcraft that taps into a mix of western swing, soulful '60s pop, and rockabilly swagger. A rarity not just in his native France but anywhere these days, his sound is the stuff of AM radio in the middle of the 20th century. His self-released 2023 LP Cherie was recorded just outside of Austin with producer Billy Horton (Charley Crockett) and steel guitarist Dave Biller. His 2024 indie release, Pickin' & Singin', is a stripped-down acoustic offering that further showcases his songwriting prowess and vocal charm. More recently, a solo track by Lawrence from 2022, "California Poppy" has been gaining organic momentum as his ardent base continues to rise.

After playing a pivotal role in reviving interest in country music across Europe, Lawrence has brought his truly athletic live show to stateside festival stages including Austin City Limits, Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond, North Carolina's Merlefest, Texas' Luck Reunion, and Oregon's Pickathon. He's also toured the U.S. solo and with Carper. On September 29, he'll will play the main stage at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.

With more solo music on the horizon, Lawrence has recently been spotted in the company of country songwriting legends like Bill Anderson (Ray Price, Connie Smith) and Dan Penn (Aretha Franklin, Solomon Burke, Otis Redding). Stay tuned for more from Theo Lawrence and Melissa Carper.

