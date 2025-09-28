Toosii And YoungBoy Never Broke Again Share 'Please Don't Go'

(ICLG) Platinum-selling recording artist Toosii has finally unveiled his highly anticipated collaboration "Please Don't Go" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The long-awaited connection between these two phenoms comes on the heels of YoungBoy's sold-out MASA Tour, where Toosii kicks off the hot-ticket show as YoungBoy's direct support artist.

Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, "Please Don't Go" is a masterclass of melody and chilling storytelling. Backed by sharp production on guitar, courtesy of producers Brody Brown and Kenneteh "KP" Paige, "Please Don't Go" is a cautionary tale of losing your love while navigating through heartbreak, enhancing the anticipation for this cinematic release and leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Before its official release, Toosii teased 'Please Don't Go' while performing on the MASA Tour, sparking excitement from both fan bases. By releasing tour vlogs and show recaps from each city, Toosii has shown his unwavering dedication to keeping his fans in tune every step of the way, reinforcing his deep connection with his followers. "Please Don't Go" arrives after July's release of "Even Then," where Toosii followed a similar strategy in teasing the song ahead of its official drop.

His more recent project JADED, was Toosii's first project since his platinum-selling album NAUJOUR, which included his Billboard Hot 100 top-five hit record "Favorite Song." His sold-out 2023 headline tour and his role as one of the opening acts on Rod Wave's Nostalgia Tour have affirmed his status as one of music's most in-demand live acts. He closed out the year playing arenas across the U.S., further solidifying his position in the music industry.

