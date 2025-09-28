Watch Kolton Moore & The Clever Few's 'Self Destruct' Video

(MPG) Kolton Moore & The Clever Few have released their sixth studio album, A Place That I Call Home. Produced by GRAMMY-winner Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price), the new LP finds the Texas five-piece navigating adulthood while taking stock of hard-earned life lessons along the way.

Along with the album's release, the band has shared the video for their soulful new single "Self Destruct," which tackles the art of self-sabotage and learning to get out of one's own way.

About "Self Destruct," Moore says: "I knew from the moment myself and Ryan Wilcox (my writing partner and lead guitar player) finished this song, it would be one of my favorites. I also knew it was going to be the one song on the record that would need the most from us in the studio. We tracked it, along with the other nine songs in Memphis with our producer and engineer, Matt Ross-Spang. We got home and Matt sent over the first batch of rough mixes, I didn't like what we had done with 'Self Destruct,' it didn't have the drive it needed. So a week later, we found ourselves back in the studio, and after 2-3 live takes, we had captured it. I know a lot of folks struggle with being their own worst enemy, including myself. I feel like this song kind of tried to harm itself, or I overthought it in the beginning. Either way, it's exactly what I wanted it to be, and I can't wait to let it be heard."

To date, A Place That I Call Home has garnered praise from Holler, Whiskey Riff and Glide Magazine, who praised the band's "big-hearted twang and songwriting chops." Lyrically, the songs here are mined from Moore's personal experiences, from wild teenage nights ("When We Were Young") and mental health journeys ("Brave the Weather") to the joys of fatherhood ("Strawberry Thief"). The end result is an album about redefining the meaning of home from a road-warrior band that used to play 250 shows a year when they debuted in 2012.

"I'm reflecting on the things that make me feel comfortable," says Moore. "I'm singing about the places that feel like home to me. The road has always been my home, but so is my daughter. So is my wife. Whenever they're with me, wherever we are, I'm home."

Made up of frontman Kolton Moore and backed by lead guitarist Ryan Wilcox, bassist Matt Gumley, keys player Sam Jones and drummer Aaron Dowd, the band strikes the right balance between Southern grit and maturity on A Place That I Call Home. With hundreds of millions of streams, they're now shining a light on their evolution without pulling any of the punches that have landed their music on TV shows like Yellowstone and American Idol.

Next month, Kolton Moore & The Clever Few are kicking off their headlining fall tour, starting on October 9 in Birmingham, AL before making their way to Nashville, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago and more

Related Stories

Kolton Moore & The Clever Few Get Introspective With 'Brave the Weather'

Kolton Moore & The Clever Few Celebrate Fatherhood With 'Strawberry Thief'

News > Kolton Moore