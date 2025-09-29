Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction Graphic Novel Saga Coming

(TOC) Legendary Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has teamed up with Sumerian to launch a brand-new multi-volume graphic novel series, Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction.

"Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction is a raw, neon-noir fever dream, part rock anthem, part cyberpunk prophecy. Axl and I built a world where rebellion isn't just attitude, it's survival," said Nathan Yocum, Sumerian Comics Co-Founder and series co-creator. "It's Axl like you've never seen him before, on the front lines of a battle for humanity's future."

"Primary Wave is thrilled to have a partnership with Axl and to extend his legacy into a bold new medium," said Bart Saunt, SVP Brand Partnerships at Primary Wave. "This graphic novel creates a new IP centered on Axl's iconic presence and uncompromising spirit, and provides a foundation for a larger narrative that will extend well beyond the page."

ABOUT THE GRAPHIC NOVEL: Set in a neon-drenched Paradise City where humans and robots are meant to co-exist, Appetite for Destruction follows Axl Rose, a half-human, half-robot who lives on the fringes, and finds solace in the music of a back-alley lounge singer. When she vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Axl's search for answers drags him into a deadly conspiracy, one that could decide the fate of humanity itself.

Created by Nathan Yocum and Axl Rose, with art by Frank Mazzoli (DUNE: Edge of a Crysknife, Rebel Moon: Nemesis), colors by Antonio Antro (Hell Is Us, The Offspring: Come Out and Play), and lettering by Micah Myers (American Psycho), the series blends cyberpunk worldbuilding with the spirit of rebellion that has defined Axl Rose for decades. Pre-orders are now live exclusively at sumeriancomics.com

Related Stories

Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show

Ozzy, Motley Crue, Guns N' Roses Items Highlight GRAMMY Museum Mississippi 80s Rock Exhibition

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Shares 'Earn It 2 Burn It' Lyric Video

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy F'n Reed Reveals New Song 'Earn It 2 Burn It'

News > Guns N' Roses