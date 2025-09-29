Brit Floyd Launching The Moon, The Wall and Beyond Tour

(SRO) As Brit Floyd-"widely recognized as the world's premiere Pink Floyd experience" (Rolling Stone)-continue their successful 125 date Wish You Were Here 50 Tour world tour through October 30, the group are already preparing to take their award-winning laser and light show, massive circular screen, inflatables, and theatrical concert experience back on the road in 2026.

Next year's "The Moon, The Wall and Beyond" world tour will honor Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall albums and promises to be Brit Floyd's most ambitious and immersive production to date. This monumental new production celebrates two of the most iconic and influential albums in rock history with a breathtaking show that captures the spirit, sound, and spectacle of the legendary band. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3rd.

Launching February 9 in Canada, the 2026 shows will feature highlights from The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, including such timeless classics such as "Time," "Money," "Comfortably Numb," and "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2." Beyond these iconic songs, audiences can also expect a selection of fan favorites from Pink Floyd's vast discography including tracks from Wish You Were Here to Animals and many more.

The assembled band of musicians that audiences have come to love and respect worldwide over the years will take to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all the classic Pink Floyd tracks. The Brit Floyd ensemble includes Brit Floyd's long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington and bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell, along with the other expert musicians who've joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the last decade. Expect special guests to pop in for shows along the tour route.

Since their formation, Brit Floyd has set the standard for tribute performances, delivering stadium-scale concerts that combine stunning musicianship, cutting-edge visuals, and an unparalleled attention to detail. Having performed over 1,500 shows (in over 40 countries) since their launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, BRIT FLOYD have circled the globe, with sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. They've performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation,' NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded by many as the world's greatest rock tribute experience and Brit Floyd has earned worldwide acclaim as the definitive live Pink Floyd experience.

Monday, February 9 Hamilton ON FirstOntario Concert Hall

Tuesday, February 10 London ON Canada Life Place

Wednesday, February 11 Montreal QC Place Bell

Friday, February 13 Pickering ON Pickering Casino Resort

Sunday, February 15 Erie PA Warner Theatre

Tuesday, February 17 Toledo OH Huntington Center

Wednesday, February 18 South Bend IN Morris Performing Arts Center

Friday, February 20 Hammond IN Horseshoe Casino Hammond

Saturday, February 21 Columbus OH Palace Theatre

Sunday, February 22 Akron OH Akron Civic Theatre

Tuesday, February 24 Buffalo NY Shea's PAC

Thursday, February 26 Bethlehem PA Windcreek Events Center

Friday, February 27 Bethlehem PA Windcreek Events Center

Saturday, February 28 Schenectady NY Proctors

Sunday, March 1 Providence RI VETs

Tuesday, March 3 Burlington VT The Flynn

Wednesday, March 4 New Brunswick State Theatre

Friday, March 6 Boston MA Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, March 7 Wallingford CT Oakdale

Sunday, March 8 Springfield MA Symphony Theater

Tuesday, March 10 Portland ME Merrill Auditorium

Thursday, March 12 Baltimore MD Lyric Opera House

Friday, March 13 Hershey PA GIANT Center

Saturday, March 14 Washington DC Warner Theatre

Sunday, March 15 Washington DC Warner Theatre

Wednesday, March 18 Huntington NY Paramount Theatre

Thursday, March 19 Huntington NY Paramount Theatre

Friday, March 20 Pittsburgh PA Peterson Event Center

Saturday, March 21 Atlantic City NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sunday, March 22 Rochester NY Auditorium Theatre

Tuesday, March 24 Syracuse NY Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Wednesday, March 25 Johnstown PA 1st Summit Arena

Thursday, March 26 Durham NC Performing Arts Center

Saturday, March 28 Jacksonville FL Florida Theatre

Sunday, March 29 Boca Raton FL Mizner Amphitheatre

