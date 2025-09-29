Cardi B Makes Chart History With 'Am I The Drama?'

(Atlantic) In less than a week, GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-diamond-selling superstar Cardi B has already smashed records, made history, and dominated the culture with her acclaimed platinum-selling sophomore full-length offering Am I The Drama?. The album debuted at #1, making her the first female rapper in history to debut her first two albums at #1 on the Billboard 200. This marks 2025's biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album by a female.

She recently dropped extended versions of the album with Am I the Drama? (Bonus Edition) and Am I The Drama? (ErrTime Edition) featuring brand-new tracks including "Don't Do Too Much" and "ErrTime (feat. Latto) (Remix)." In addition, Cardi released the Bardi Gang Edition of the album exclusively on her website on Thursday, September 25, 2025, available for purchase for that day only. This edition revisits fan-favorite songs from her catalog and includes a new track, "Dear Bardi Gang."

This bold body of work stands out as the fastest album ever to go RIAA Platinum, reaching the threshold of 1 million total units sold in under 24 hours. Thanks to her innovative and inventive partnership with Walmart, it even earned 2 Guinness World Records for "Most deliveries by UAV (drone) drones in one hour" as the album literally landed on the doorsteps of fans and "Most signed album copies sold in under 8 hours." Moreover, it has broken a series of records on Apple Music, including debuting at #1 and holding the top spot on Apple Music & iTunes Top Albums charts for its entire first week and having three songs from the album, "Dead" (ft. Summer Walker), "Magnet," and "Safe" (ft. Kehlani), hit #1 on the Apple Music Top Songs Chart during release week. Combined with three previous #1s on the same chart ("Up," "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion, and "Outside"), this brings her total to 15 #1s on the Apple Music Top Songs Chart, the most for any female artist in history.

Not to mention, Am I The Drama? has received unanimous critical praise. The New York Times stated, "In its best moments, 'Drama' shows flashes of why Cardi remains such a transfixing and charismatic character," and Rolling Stone summed it up as "one of the year's most exciting projects." Perhaps, Variety put it best, "Cardi is the rare pop culture presence whose braggadocio across "Am I the Drama?" feels justified - a reminder that even when the cards are stacked against her, she'll always find a way to reclaim her throne."

Of course, it serves as the follow-up to her history-making GRAMMY Award-winning 6x-Platinum debut Album, Invasion of Privacy. Her second album notably features the likes of Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, and Tyla. To accompany the release last week, she unveiled the striking music video for her track "Safe" ft. Kehlani, directed by Arrad Rahgoshay, watch below

